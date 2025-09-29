UK adds 71 new designations under Iran nuclear sanctions regime

The British government sanctioned dozens of Iranian-linked individuals and entities on Monday, following similar moves made by the United Nations and the European Union aimed at curbing what Britain described as Iran's nuclear proliferation efforts.



Britain, France, and Germany initiated the return of sanctions on Iran at the U.N. Security Council over accusations it had violated a 2015 deal that aimed to stop it from developing a nuclear bomb. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.



On Monday, Britain added 71 new designations to its sanctions list, including senior officials in Iran’s nuclear program and major financial and energy institutions.



Those facing British sanctions will now be subject to asset freezes, financial restrictions, and travel bans.



Reuters