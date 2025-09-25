Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy slammed his conviction for criminal conspiracy on Thursday, calling it "extremely serious for the rule of law" after a court sentenced him to five years in prison.



Flanked by his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, he told reporters that would appeal the decision and "sleep in prison with my head held high", after the court ordered him into custody at a later date, even in the case of appeal.



AFP