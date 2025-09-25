France's Sarkozy slams verdict as 'extremely serious for rule of law'

25-09-2025 | 08:02
France&#39;s Sarkozy slams verdict as &#39;extremely serious for rule of law&#39;
France's Sarkozy slams verdict as 'extremely serious for rule of law'

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy slammed his conviction for criminal conspiracy on Thursday, calling it "extremely serious for the rule of law" after a court sentenced him to five years in prison.

Flanked by his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, he told reporters that would appeal the decision and "sleep in prison with my head held high", after the court ordered him into custody at a later date, even in the case of appeal.

AFP

