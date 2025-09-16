Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters

Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 08:13
High views
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters

Under U.S. pressure, Syria is accelerating talks with Israel for a security pact that Damascus hopes will reverse Israel's recent seizures of its land but that would fall far short of a full peace treaty, sources briefed on the talks said.

Washington is pushing for enough progress to be made by the time world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly at the end of this month to allow President Donald Trump to announce a breakthrough, four of the sources told Reuters.

Even a modest agreement would be a feat, the sources said, pointing to Israel's tough stance during months of talks and Syria's weakened position after sectarian bloodshed in its south inflamed calls for partition.

Reuters spoke to nine sources familiar with the discussions and with Israel's operations in southern Syria, including Syrian military and political officials, two intelligence sources and an Israeli official.



