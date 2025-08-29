Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet

Lebanon News
29-08-2025 | 06:41
High views
Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet
0min
Lebanon's Finance Minister submits draft 2026 budget to Cabinet

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber referred the draft 2026 state budget to the Cabinet on Friday, in line with Lebanon's constitutional deadline.

In a letter attached to the draft law, Jaber said the submission followed provisions of the Public Accounting Law, which requires the Finance Ministry to present the draft budget accompanied by a report analyzing requested allocations and highlighting differences compared with the previous year’s figures.

“I hereby submit the draft general budget law for 2026, compared with the 2025 budget and its variances, along with the required report,” Jaber wrote, expressing hope the Cabinet would study, approve, and forward it to Parliament for final ratification.

The minister underscored that the referral of the budget bill fulfills his repeated pledge to respect the constitutional timeline for budget submission.

