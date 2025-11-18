News
Lebanon reports 101,355 overseas voter registrations ahead of deadline
Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 10:00
Lebanon reports 101,355 overseas voter registrations ahead of deadline
As preparations continue for Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections, the Ministries of Interior and Municipalities and Foreign Affairs announced that overseas voter registration has reached 101,355 applications as of November 18, 2025, submitted through the Foreign Ministry’s online platform.
The Interior Ministry has so far received 65,250 of those applications and is currently reviewing and verifying them against the official electoral rolls.
With the registration deadline approaching on November 20, both ministries renewed their call for Lebanese citizens residing abroad to complete their registration before the cutoff to ensure their participation in the electoral process and their right to vote.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Diaspora
Expats
Voter
Registrations
Elections
