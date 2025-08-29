News
Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp
Lebanon News
29-08-2025 | 12:19
Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp
The Lebanese Army announced that, “as part of the ongoing process of collecting weapons from Palestinian camps, the army has received a quantity of Palestinian weapons from the Borj El Brajneh camp, in coordination with the relevant Palestinian parties.”
The statement noted that the handover included various types of weapons, shells, and ammunition, which were received by specialized military units for inspection and necessary procedures.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Palestine
Camps
Weapons
