Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
30-08-2025 | 05:14
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
0min
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army

In discussing the handover of Palestinian weapons, member of the Palestinian National and Central Councils Haitham Zaiter clarified that "the steps will cover 10 out of 12 Palestinian camps, since the Dbayeh camp has no weapons and the Nahr al-Bared camp is under the control of the Lebanese Army."

Zaiter told LBCI that "this is the first time Palestinian weapons are being handed over to the Lebanese state since July 1991."

He added: "Hamas and Islamic Jihad have the intention and willingness to abide by the Lebanese decision in line with the contacts taking place between the two sides, and we have full confidence in the Lebanese Army."

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
