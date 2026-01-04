Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

Syrian and Israeli officials are set to hold talks in Paris on Monday under American mediation, marking a rare and direct engagement between the two countries, Axios reported.



Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israel's ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, are expected to attend the meeting, which the United States will mediate.



The renewed talks come at the direct request of U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reopen the diplomatic channel, Axios noted.