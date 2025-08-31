Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance member, MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din, criticized the Lebanese government's decision to enforce exclusive state control over weapons, calling it a "grave mistake" that ignores its risks and consequences.



Izz-Al-Din said the move aims to strip the resistance of its arms, which he described as a remaining obstacle and relative deterrent preventing Israel from achieving its objectives.



He argued that if the state insists on monopolizing weapons, it must also develop a comprehensive defense and security strategy.



“In every country, when facing danger, armies call up reserve forces. Lebanon should benefit from all available capabilities during moments of confrontation,” he added.



Izz-Al-Din stressed that the push for exclusive state control over arms is, in his view, an Israeli, American, and Zionist demand, translated through repeated visits of U.S. envoys, from Tom Barrack to Morgan Ortagus, as well as bipartisan congressional delegations.



He accused the Lebanese government of yielding to foreign pressures and agendas without safeguarding Lebanon’s national interests.