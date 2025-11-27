Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

27-11-2025 | 04:30
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

Pope Leo XIV landed on Thursday morning at Ankara Airport in Turkey, marking his first foreign visit outside the Vatican.

