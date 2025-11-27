Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

27-11-2025 | 11:00
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

Lebanon will play its first match against Qatar in the opening window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers. Fans can follow the game live on LB2 and through the official website.

