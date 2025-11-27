LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI is on board the aircraft that will transport Pope Leo to Turkey, offering a rare and exclusive glimpse into the atmosphere surrounding the high-profile visit.



From the moment the delegation boarded, preparations were underway to ensure a smooth and secure journey. Journalists, officials, and members of the papal team took their places as final checks were completed for takeoff.



The trip marks a significant moment in the Pope’s regional outreach, with expectations focused on dialogue, diplomacy, and reinforcing messages of peace.



LBCI will continue to provide exclusive coverage from aboard the papal aircraft throughout the visit.