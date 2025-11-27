News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
News Bulletin Reports
27-11-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said prospects for peace with Syria, whether through a security agreement or a border-demarcation settlement, have grown increasingly remote.
His comments came during a closed session of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, where he warned of expanding threats to Israel not only from Syria and Lebanon but also from Yemen's Houthis.
Katz said the Israeli military would protect Syrian Druze communities if they came under attack.
Lebanon, he added, remains central in Israel's security calculations, with Israeli officials viewing the northern front as vulnerable to a potential flare-up. This concern has pushed the Israeli army to boost its capabilities and readiness on the first anniversary of the ceasefire announcement.
His remarks coincided with a new Israeli media report claiming that the United States provided full support for the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Tabatabai and maintains close coordination with Israel on matters involving Hezbollah and Lebanon, despite Washington's public denial.
The head of the Middle East program at Israel's Mitvim Institute said both Israel and the United States are betting on weakening Hezbollah. He added that the two countries have placed the Lebanese president before a stark equation: remove Hezbollah's weapons and Israel will withdraw from Lebanon.
Israeli analysts doubt President Joseph Aoun will accept such a demand.
Based on that assumption, Israeli officials are preparing for the possibility of a new round of fighting—one that could stretch from Lebanon into Syria.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Tensions
Israel
Fighting
Lebanon
Syria
Next
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-20
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
World News
2025-09-20
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
0
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
06:41
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
06:41
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
05:56
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
05:56
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
04:30
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
04:30
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
11:00
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
11:00
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
5
Lebanon News
08:25
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:25
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
7
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
8
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More