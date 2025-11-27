Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The situation in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s weapons, and Israeli attacks were central to talks in Paris between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot.



Barrot reminded Araghchi that France remains committed to supporting Lebanon as it works to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said Paris is currently focused on securing a ceasefire, advancing the process of containing weapons, and implementing necessary reforms.



From the Iranian side, Araghchi said Lebanon’s situation is the responsibility of the Lebanese and stressed that Tehran does not interfere in Hezbollah’s positions or actions. He added that Iran insists efforts should center on halting Israeli attacks, noting that the principle of resistance is recognized under international law.



Following the meeting and the information that emerged from it, it became clear to the French that Tehran links the Lebanese situation to the fate and trajectory of its negotiations with Washington — without achieving what it seeks, given that the United States opposes any Iranian nuclear technology, wants to ban the ballistic missile program, and aims to end Iran’s regional proxies, foremost among them Hezbollah.



France fears that Iran’s insistence on backing Hezbollah will increase concerns about Lebanon’s stability.



Between the French and the Iranians, it is clear that no issue in the Lebanese crisis can be resolved without U.S. involvement in every detail. Washington also wants Saudi Arabia included in any arrangement governing future relations with Iran under the American framework.