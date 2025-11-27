Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

News Bulletin Reports
27-11-2025 | 13:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The situation in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s weapons, and Israeli attacks were central to talks in Paris between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot.

Barrot reminded Araghchi that France remains committed to supporting Lebanon as it works to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said Paris is currently focused on securing a ceasefire, advancing the process of containing weapons, and implementing necessary reforms.

From the Iranian side, Araghchi said Lebanon’s situation is the responsibility of the Lebanese and stressed that Tehran does not interfere in Hezbollah’s positions or actions. He added that Iran insists efforts should center on halting Israeli attacks, noting that the principle of resistance is recognized under international law.

Following the meeting and the information that emerged from it, it became clear to the French that Tehran links the Lebanese situation to the fate and trajectory of its negotiations with Washington — without achieving what it seeks, given that the United States opposes any Iranian nuclear technology, wants to ban the ballistic missile program, and aims to end Iran’s regional proxies, foremost among them Hezbollah. 

France fears that Iran’s insistence on backing Hezbollah will increase concerns about Lebanon’s stability.

Between the French and the Iranians, it is clear that no issue in the Lebanese crisis can be resolved without U.S. involvement in every detail. Washington also wants Saudi Arabia included in any arrangement governing future relations with Iran under the American framework.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Paris

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

France

Jean-Noël Barrot

LBCI Next
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

Lebanon’s Justice Minister meets Turkish ambassador to review bilateral legal ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-21

Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
11:00

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More