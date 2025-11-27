News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
15
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
News Bulletin Reports
27-11-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Since the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel on November 27, 2024 — which Hezbollah accepted through negotiations conducted at the time by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — both the group and Tel Aviv have interpreted its terms according to their own understanding.
Hezbollah considers the ceasefire to apply only to areas south of the Litani River. It therefore rejects full disarmament and opposes dismantling its military or security structure. The group insists it is rebuilding its capabilities to confront Israel.
Although it has not fired a single shot since the agreement was signed, Hezbollah says the Lebanese state is responsible for implementing the terms of the deal.
Israel, for its part, viewed the agreement as an opportunity for residents of the north to return to their settlements and as a document permitting it to target Hezbollah to eliminate any threats. Israel has carried out daily assassinations and airstrikes, arguing that any Hezbollah movement constitutes a ceasefire violation, making its responses permissible.
Caught between the two sides, the Lebanese state — and the Lebanese people — are paying the price. Beirut has been unable to enforce its interpretation of the agreement on either party.
That interpretation holds that Hezbollah must hand over its weapons and place decisions of war and peace in the hands of the state, while Israel must withdraw from occupied areas, release detainees, and halt violations, attacks, and assassinations.
The agreement also calls for resolving disputes along the Blue Line and launching reconstruction efforts under a border arrangement that ensures lasting stability between the two countries.
Political forces opposed to Hezbollah see the agreement as a chance to end Hezbollah’s military and security role altogether, particularly since the accord clearly defines which entities are permitted to carry weapons in Lebanon.
A year has passed since the ceasefire. Instead of moving toward peace and stability, Lebanon now finds itself closer to another round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Conflict
Hezbollah
Next
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-20
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
World News
2025-09-20
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
0
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
2025-10-23
Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
06:41
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
06:41
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
05:56
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
05:56
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
04:30
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
04:30
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
11:00
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
11:00
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
5
Lebanon News
08:25
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:25
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
7
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
03:56
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
8
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
10:31
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More