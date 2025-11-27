News
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Lebanon News
27-11-2025 | 08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Hezbollah’s weapons provide neither deterrence nor protection, nor a victory in Gaza. “We did not implement Resolution 1701 in 2006,” he added, noting that the preamble of the ceasefire agreement clearly defines the six entities permitted to carry arms.
He added that Hezbollah’s arsenal has not protected either the party’s leaders or Lebanese citizens and their property, citing as evidence the dozens of villages that were destroyed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Hezbollah
Gaza
Resolution 1701
Next
LBCI sources: Syrian refugees continue individual returns through Masnaa crossing
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
Previous
