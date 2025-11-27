Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says

27-11-2025 | 08:58
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says
Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Hezbollah’s weapons provide neither deterrence nor protection, nor a victory in Gaza. “We did not implement Resolution 1701 in 2006,” he added, noting that the preamble of the ceasefire agreement clearly defines the six entities permitted to carry arms.

He added that Hezbollah’s arsenal has not protected either the party’s leaders or Lebanese citizens and their property, citing as evidence the dozens of villages that were destroyed.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Hezbollah

Gaza

Resolution 1701

