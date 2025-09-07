UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'

07-09-2025 | 11:34
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia's barrage of air strikes against Ukraine on Sunday, saying they showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not serious about peace."

"I'm appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine," Starmer said in a statement. "These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace."

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Russia

Strikes

Ukraine

Vladimir Putin

