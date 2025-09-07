News
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
World News
07-09-2025 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia's barrage of air strikes against Ukraine on Sunday, saying they showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not serious about peace."
"I'm appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine," Starmer said in a statement. "These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace."
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
Keir Starmer
Russia
Strikes
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
