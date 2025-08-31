LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

31-08-2025 | 07:56
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0min
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI correspondent Rana Jouni toured areas in Nabatieh hit by the latest Israeli strikes, documenting the destruction and speaking with residents as they worked to clear rubble from their homes and livelihoods.

Amid the ruins, families described the challenges of rebuilding and voiced their positions following the assault. 

LBCI

Correspondent

Reports

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

Residents

Rubble

Israeli

Strikes

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Hezbollah's Qassem condoles Houthis after Israeli strike kills Yemeni officials
Download now the LBCI mobile app
