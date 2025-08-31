News
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
31-08-2025 | 07:56
LBCI correspondent Rana Jouni toured areas in Nabatieh hit by the latest Israeli strikes, documenting the destruction and speaking with residents as they worked to clear rubble from their homes and livelihoods.
Amid the ruins, families described the challenges of rebuilding and voiced their positions following the assault.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Correspondent
Reports
Nabatieh
South Lebanon
Residents
Rubble
Israeli
Strikes
Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army
Hezbollah's Qassem condoles Houthis after Israeli strike kills Yemeni officials
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanon News
06:29
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
14:30
World News
2025-08-06
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24
Lebanon News
2025-05-27
Videos
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Most read
Lebanon News
14:30
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Middle East News
13:47
Lebanon News
08:58
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
