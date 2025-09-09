President Aoun: Tuition hikes in private schools are unacceptable and unjustified

President Joseph Aoun told a delegation from the Union of Parent Committees in Private Schools that increases in school tuition are unacceptable and unjustified.



He stressed that the issue requires reconsideration, calling for the formation of arbitration councils and a review of Law 515 to make it fairer and safeguard the rights of teachers, schools, and students in the education sector.