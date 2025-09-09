News
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
09-09-2025 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
Lebanon's Public Health Minister, Rakan Nassereddine, visited the “Al-Naqaa” Medical Center in the Ouzai area, accompanied by a delegation from the World Bank.
The minister and the delegation toured the center to review its medical services, which include specialized clinics such as laboratories, radiology, dental care, physical therapy, and mental health services encompassing psychiatric, psychotherapeutic, occupational therapy, speech, and specialized education departments.
The visit aimed to follow up on the implementation of the “Health System Strengthening and Care Program,” financed by a World Bank loan to support primary healthcare centers across Lebanon and provide services to the most vulnerable populations. The project offers tailored health packages based on age, gender, and medical condition.
Minister Nassereddine described Al-Naqaa as a model center for health services provided in cooperation with the Public Health Ministry. He emphasized the importance of investing in primary healthcare, noting that preventive services and early detection contribute to reducing Lebanon’s high healthcare and hospitalization costs.
He also highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the World Bank to ensure that vulnerable populations receive health services tailored to their needs. The ministry is preparing a project proposal to present to the Cabinet to secure the continuity of these services in the future.
Nassereddine concluded by reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to alleviating public suffering and stressed that the core mission of the reforms is to serve the citizens.
