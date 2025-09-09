Lebanon records family violence complaints on national hotline in August

The National Commission for Lebanese Women reported the number of domestic violence complaints received through the Internal Security Forces (ISF) hotline 1745 for August 2025.



The monthly report covers cases of physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse reported by victims, family members, or witnesses, and includes information about the relationship of the perpetrator to the victim.



In August, the hotline received 90 reports of physical abuse, two reports of sexual abuse, ten reports of psychological abuse, and no reports of economic abuse.



Regarding the perpetrators’ relationship to the victims, 59 were husbands, 16 were fathers, three were mothers, ten were siblings, and 14 were categorized as others.



The Commission highlighted the ongoing role of the hotline in monitoring domestic violence and supporting victims in accessing protection and legal assistance.