Lebanese Finance Minister receives audit report covering 2020–2024

19-09-2025 | 07:24
Lebanese Finance Minister receives audit report covering 2020–2024
Lebanese Finance Minister receives audit report covering 2020–2024

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber on Friday received a detailed report from Judge Mohammad Badran, head of Lebanon’s Court of Audit, covering the years 2020 through 2024.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss issues related to the work of the Finance Ministry and the Court of Audit, according to officials.

