Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon

The Lebanese ambassador in Paris, Rabih El Chaer, oversaw the departure of a CMA CGM humanitarian aid flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Lebanon, carrying 60 tons of aid.



The launch was attended by French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot and International Trade Minister Nicolas Forissier.



The event also gave Ambassador El Chaer the opportunity to thank the French government for its consistent support of Lebanon in times of crisis and to express gratitude to CMA CGM, specifically its Chairwoman, for their commitment to delivering aid to the Lebanese people.