Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese ambassador oversees departure of humanitarian aid flight from Paris to Lebanon

The Lebanese ambassador in Paris, Rabih El Chaer, oversaw the departure of a CMA CGM humanitarian aid flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Lebanon, carrying 60 tons of aid.

The launch was attended by French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot and International Trade Minister Nicolas Forissier.

The event also gave Ambassador El Chaer the opportunity to thank the French government for its consistent support of Lebanon in times of crisis and to express gratitude to CMA CGM, specifically its Chairwoman, for their commitment to delivering aid to the Lebanese people.

Lebanon News

ambassador

oversees

departure

humanitarian

flight

Paris

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents in Douris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-11

France to triple humanitarian aid to Lebanon with 60 tons of supplies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon supports state authority, says Lebanese Army is required to act

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

US State Department authorises departure of non-emergency personnel from Qatar: Embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in 'biggest barrage' of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:45

Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning

LBCI
World News
2026-02-11

Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More