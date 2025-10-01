UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire

Lebanon News
01-10-2025 | 11:18
High views
UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire
UN says has verified 103 civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire

The United Nations said Wednesday it had verified the deaths of 103 civilians in Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire with Israel, as it demanded a halt to the ongoing suffering.

"We are still seeing devastating impacts of jet and drone strikes in residential areas, as well as near U.N. peacekeepers in the south," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

