Lebanese PM Salam: Exclusive state control of arms is the foundation of security and stability

Lebanon News
02-10-2025 | 12:56
Lebanese PM Salam: Exclusive state control of arms is the foundation of security and stability
2min
Lebanese PM Salam: Exclusive state control of arms is the foundation of security and stability

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Thursday that the biggest loser from the recent incident in Raoucheh was the credibility of the organizing body and those behind it, stressing that the state must restore its authority through accountability.

“The organizers failed to honor their commitments, and this has consequences,” Salam told visiting popular delegations. “The Raoucheh case is not over. The state’s prestige is restored by enforcing the law and holding violators accountable.”

He revealed that the public prosecutor had begun summoning individuals for questioning and issued search warrants against those who failed to appear.

Addressing the broader debate on weapons, Salam reiterated that “exclusive state control of arms is the foundation of security and stability.” He added, “Citizens cannot feel equal while some groups hold weapons.”

Salam noted that early next week will mark one month since the September 5 decision to restrict weapons possession, with the army set to present its first report on the implementation plan. He acknowledged resistance from some factions but said Lebanon has no alternative.

“If we want a country for ourselves and our children, we must build institutions and pursue reform,” he said. “I have taken and will only take this path: one state, one law, one army.”

