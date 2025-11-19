News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon still a land of opportunity, PM Salam says, but warns security is key
Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon still a land of opportunity, PM Salam says, but warns security is key
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Wednesday that Lebanon remains a country of promising opportunities, but warned that progress hinges on security and stability. “We have started a path of reform, and much work remains. Without safety and security, we risk missing the opportunity for national advancement,” he said at the Beirut One conference.
Salam emphasised Lebanon’s renewed engagement with the Arab world. “Lebanon has returned to the Arab world, and the Arab world is returning to Lebanon. We hope to lift restrictions on Lebanese exports, and tomorrow [Thursday], scanners will be launched at the Port of Beirut. I am confident that Arabs will return to Lebanon."
On economic reforms, Salam stressed the importance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. “We cannot consider stepping back from the agreement. Its significance goes beyond the funds it provides — it gives us a certificate of good conduct that will open the door to investments,” he stated.
He added that other options are not viable, and that the reforms demanded by the IMF are precisely what Lebanon needs.
The prime minister acknowledged a crisis of trust between citizens and the state, as well as between Lebanon and the Arab world and the international community. “Our government is working to restore this trust. We are acting seriously and differently, and the participation of the Saudi delegation at this conference indicates the beginning of the kingdom’s renewed confidence in Lebanon,” Salam said.
Salam also highlighted government efforts to assert state authority across the country. “For the first time, there is serious work to extend state authority over all Lebanese territory, and we must continue this path,” he said. He confirmed that parliamentary elections would be held on schedule.
Addressing the issue of bank deposits, Salam said past proposals to return deposits over ten years or more were unacceptable, particularly for small depositors. “Everyone will receive their deposits within reasonable periods,” he said, while noting that not all deposits are equal.
“Legitimate depositors will be protected, but those tied to corruption or criminal activity must face consequences,” he added.
On infrastructure and energy, Salam said Lebanon faces challenges in electricity distribution, billing, and production. He outlined plans for public-private partnerships to build two major power plants and two renewable energy facilities for solar and wind power.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Security
Stability
Beirut One
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Next
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese PM Salam: Exclusive state control of arms is the foundation of security and stability
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanese PM Salam: Exclusive state control of arms is the foundation of security and stability
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-13
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-13
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
0
World News
02:17
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
World News
02:17
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
3
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
Lebanon News
05:29
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
6
Lebanon News
03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
Lebanon News
03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
7
Lebanon News
01:26
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
Lebanon News
01:26
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
8
Lebanon News
15:12
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Lebanon News
15:12
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More