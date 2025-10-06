Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
06-10-2025 | 14:54
High views

0min


Sources told LBCI that during the cabinet session, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asked ministers for their opinion regarding the status of the “Rissalat Association.’’

According to the same sources, 19 ministers supported withdrawing the association’s legal registration. However, Salam proposed suspending its activities instead — out of respect for the judiciary and public freedoms — until investigations into the Raoucheh Rock incident are concluded.





















