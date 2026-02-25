News
Australia tells families of diplomats to leave Israel, Lebanon
25-02-2026 | 08:38
The Australian government has told dependants of Australian diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to leave the two Middle East countries, citing a deteriorating security situation in the region, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The government has also offered voluntary departures to Australian diplomats' dependants in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Qatar, it said on an official ministry X account.
The Australian government continues to advise citizens in Israel and Lebanon to consider leaving while commercial options are still available, the foreign ministry said.
The anouncements were made in a series of posts on the foreign ministry's Smartraveller X account.
Reuters
6
Middle East News
13:12
Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Middle East News
13:12
Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
7
Lebanon News
06:03
President Aoun reviews IMEC progress, says Lebanon ready to engage
Lebanon News
06:03
President Aoun reviews IMEC progress, says Lebanon ready to engage
8
World News
08:00
China to buy up to 120 additional Airbus aircraft: German chancellor
World News
08:00
China to buy up to 120 additional Airbus aircraft: German chancellor
