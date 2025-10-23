Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation

Lebanon News
23-10-2025 | 05:54
High views
Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation
0min
Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a general parliamentary session to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The session will focus on continuing the discussion of draft laws and legislative proposals previously listed on the agenda for the September 29 session.

