Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

U.S. President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday of a "turnaround for the ages" in his State of the Union speech, seeking to reverse dismal polls and see off mounting challenges at home and abroad ahead of crucial midterm elections.



Trump sought to paint a rosy picture of his achievements in his longest-ever speech to Congress -- and despite branding Democrats "crazy," the Republican president largely struck a measured tone.



But Trump's speech -- met with repeated standing ovations from Republicans while Democrats remained seated in protest and sometimes heckled -- was notably short on actual policy announcements.



As U.S. naval and air forces massed in the Middle East, Trump claimed Iran was seeking missiles able to hit U.S. territory but said his "preference" was for a diplomatic solution.



Trump began what became a record-breaking one-hour and 47-minute State of the Union by painting an optimistic picture, declaring America was "bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before."



"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," Trump said.



The 79-year-old hopes the primetime speech, broadcast across all major networks, will help him to sell that message to voters after a deeply divisive first year back in power.



Top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called Trump's speech "delusional" and said it failed to address the struggles of ordinary Americans.



Underwater in opinion polls, Trump focused on what he said were his administration's economic achievements but offered little solace for voters angered by the cost of living.



Trump fears his Republican Party will lose control over Congress in the November midterms, paralyzing the rest of his second term and exposing him to a possible third impeachment.



He sought to seize on national enthusiasm over Team USA's gold medal-winning Olympic ice hockey performance by inviting the players to join him in the Chamber to massive cheers and chants of "USA!"



He then announced he was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the country's highest civilian honor -- to the team's goalie.



And he handed Medals of Honor -- the highest military award -- to a helicopter pilot wounded in January's attack to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and also to a 100-year-old Korean War veteran.



Turning to what he said were his administration's efforts to boost U.S. security, Trump claimed that Iran is seeking missiles that could reach the United States.



He repeated his insistence that the country would never be allowed to build a nuclear weapon, saying that Tehran's leaders were "at this moment again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions."



Iran has repeatedly denied that it is seeking a nuclear weapon.



Trump left the door open for a peaceful resolution, noting that negotiations were continuing, and said, "my preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy."



He boasted that Venezuela was now shipping oil to the United States after Washington ousted its leader, and celebrated the killing of a Mexican narco kingpin.



AFP