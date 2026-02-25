Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

World News
25-02-2026 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

U.S. President Donald Trump boasted Tuesday of a "turnaround for the ages" in his State of the Union speech, seeking to reverse dismal polls and see off mounting challenges at home and abroad ahead of crucial midterm elections.

Trump sought to paint a rosy picture of his achievements in his longest-ever speech to Congress -- and despite branding Democrats "crazy," the Republican president largely struck a measured tone.

But Trump's speech -- met with repeated standing ovations from Republicans while Democrats remained seated in protest and sometimes heckled -- was notably short on actual policy announcements.

As U.S. naval and air forces massed in the Middle East, Trump claimed Iran was seeking missiles able to hit U.S. territory but said his "preference" was for a diplomatic solution.

Trump began what became a record-breaking one-hour and 47-minute State of the Union by painting an optimistic picture, declaring America was "bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before."

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," Trump said.

The 79-year-old hopes the primetime speech, broadcast across all major networks, will help him to sell that message to voters after a deeply divisive first year back in power.

Top Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called Trump's speech "delusional" and said it failed to address the struggles of ordinary Americans.

Underwater in opinion polls, Trump focused on what he said were his administration's economic achievements but offered little solace for voters angered by the cost of living.

Trump fears his Republican Party will lose control over Congress in the November midterms, paralyzing the rest of his second term and exposing him to a possible third impeachment.

He sought to seize on national enthusiasm over Team USA's gold medal-winning Olympic ice hockey performance by inviting the players to join him in the Chamber to massive cheers and chants of "USA!"

He then announced he was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the country's highest civilian honor -- to the team's goalie.

And he handed Medals of Honor -- the highest military award -- to a helicopter pilot wounded in January's attack to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and also to a 100-year-old Korean War veteran.

Turning to what he said were his administration's efforts to boost U.S. security, Trump claimed that Iran is seeking missiles that could reach the United States.

He repeated his insistence that the country would never be allowed to build a nuclear weapon, saying that Tehran's leaders were "at this moment again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions."

Iran has repeatedly denied that it is seeking a nuclear weapon.

Trump left the door open for a peaceful resolution, noting that negotiations were continuing, and said, "my preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy."

He boasted that Venezuela was now shipping oil to the United States after Washington ousted its leader, and celebrated the killing of a Mexican narco kingpin.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

State of the Union

Congress

Iran

LBCI Next
Iran dismisses missile, nuclear claims after Trump alleges 'sinister ambitions'
Louvre president hands in resignation to Macron: Elysee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-15

China is the real threat, Taiwan says in rebuff to Munich speech

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

US envoy to meet head of Syrian Kurdish forces in Erbil: Iraqi Kurdistan presidency

LBCI
World News
2026-02-16

North Korea's new Congress to reset arms goals as gaps seen in 2021 plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:41

US to ease Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba for humanitarian reasons

LBCI
World News
12:12

Rubio begins talks with Caribbean leaders amid Cuba worries

LBCI
World News
11:19

Vance tells Fox News Trump still prefers diplomatic solution with Iran

LBCI
World News
11:09

US Treasury issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29

Expat vote controversy dominates cabinet session, proposals referred for review

LBCI
World News
2025-10-27

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-26

Israel recognizes Somaliland as an independent, sovereign state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
08:38

Australia tells families of diplomats to leave Israel, Lebanon

LBCI
World News
05:13

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

President Aoun reviews IMEC progress, says Lebanon ready to engage

LBCI
World News
08:00

China to buy up to 120 additional Airbus aircraft: German chancellor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More