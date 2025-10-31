Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe

Lebanon News
31-10-2025 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe

LBCI has learned that inspectors from the Audit Bureau are currently auditing records at the Beirut Municipality in the presence of an employee who was detained on Thursday by State Security on the orders of the Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

The employee’s arrest and the ongoing audit are part of an investigation into suspicions of public funds misuse and unlawful handling of municipal finances, carried out in coordination with State Security.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Audit

Bureau

Inspectors

Beirut

Municipality

Records

Public

Funds

Probe

Employee

LBCI Next
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
World News
06:48

'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition

LBCI
World News
05:49

Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:31

Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More