Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe
Lebanon News
31-10-2025 | 06:55
Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe
LBCI has learned that inspectors from the Audit Bureau are currently auditing records at the Beirut Municipality in the presence of an employee who was detained on Thursday by State Security on the orders of the Financial Prosecutor’s Office.
The employee’s arrest and the ongoing audit are part of an investigation into suspicions of public funds misuse and unlawful handling of municipal finances, carried out in coordination with State Security.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Audit
Bureau
Inspectors
Beirut
Municipality
Records
Public
Funds
Probe
Employee
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Lebanon News
2025-10-16
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
0
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
0
Lebanon News
06:30
German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts
Lebanon News
06:30
German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts
0
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
Lebanon News
04:53
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine
Lebanon News
04:42
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Kounine
0
Lebanon News
08:38
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
Lebanon News
08:38
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
0
World News
06:48
'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition
World News
06:48
'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition
0
World News
05:49
Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports
World News
05:49
Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
3
Lebanon News
12:18
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
Lebanon News
12:18
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
4
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
5
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
6
Lebanon News
08:38
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
Lebanon News
08:38
Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
8
Lebanon Economy
04:31
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
Lebanon Economy
04:31
Fuel prices in Lebanon rise
