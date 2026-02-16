News
EU calls on Israel to reverse approval of West Bank land registration
Middle East News
16-02-2026 | 07:10
EU calls on Israel to reverse approval of West Bank land registration
The European Union on Monday called on Israel to reverse its approval of a process to register land in the West Bank, warning it was a "new escalation."
"This constitutes a new escalation after recent measures already aimed at extending Israeli control" in the occupied West Bank, EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said. "We reiterate that annexation is illegal under international law. We call on Israel to reverse this decision," he added.
AFP
