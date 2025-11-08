News
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Lebanon News
08-11-2025 | 06:23
An Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in Baraachit in South Lebanon on Saturday.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Strike
Vehicle
South Lebanon
Baraachit
Lebanon News
08:01
Israeli airstrike on car in Baraachit kills one, injures four: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:25
President Aoun to visit Bulgaria ahead of 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike on vehicle in Rashaya al-Wadi kills two civilians
Lebanon News
08:01
Israeli airstrike on car in Baraachit kills one, injures four: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:25
President Aoun to visit Bulgaria ahead of 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike on vehicle in Rashaya al-Wadi kills two civilians
Middle East News
2025-09-16
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
Middle East News
2025-10-08
King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win
Middle East News
2025-11-07
Turkey preparing law to let PKK fighters return under peace plan: Reuters
Lebanon News
04:08
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
Lebanon News
13:02
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
Lebanon Economy
08:17
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
