Top Mexican drug cartel leader killed

World News
23-02-2026 | 00:11
High views
2min
The Mexican army announced Sunday that it had killed powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera in an operation that sparked a wave of violence in various parts of the country.

Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement. He had a $15 million U.S. bounty on his head.

Gunmen retaliating for the raid blocked more than 20 roads in western Jalisco state, burning cars and trucks. As violence spread across the country, at least eight states suspended in-person classes, and the judiciary authorized judges to close courts where necessary.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm.

Oseguera, whose nickname was "El Mencho," is one of the biggest Mexican drug lords to be taken down since the capture of the founders of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael Zambada. Both are now serving time in the United States.

Sunday's statement said that in addition to Mexico's own military intelligence, the raid was carried out with "complementary information" from U.S. authorities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Washington "provided intelligence support."

Six suspected cartel gunmen besides Oseguera were killed, and three soldiers were wounded, the Mexican army said.

Two cartel suspects were arrested, and a variety of weapons were seized, including rocket launchers capable of taking down airplanes and destroying armored vehicles, the statement said.

As gunmen blocked roads with retaliatory violence, Jalisco state, which is scheduled to host four World Cup games this summer, cancelled all events involving large crowds.

AFP

