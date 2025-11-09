News
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
09-11-2025 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon's south
On Sunday, Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli airstrike on the Souaneh–Khirbet Selm road in southern Lebanon killed one civilian.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrike
US sanctions official says time is right to cut 'Iran's Hezbollah funding' in Reuters interview
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut's Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
07:43
Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014
Middle East News
07:43
Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014
0
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
0
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
0
World News
05:43
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
World News
05:43
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
0
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
0
World News
2025-10-21
Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate on Ukraine territory
World News
2025-10-21
Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate on Ukraine territory
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
3
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
4
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
5
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
7
Lebanon News
10:10
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
10:10
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say
