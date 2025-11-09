Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south

Lebanon News
09-11-2025 | 05:17
High views
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
0min
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south

On Sunday, Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that an Israeli airstrike on the Souaneh–Khirbet Selm road in southern Lebanon killed one civilian.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

