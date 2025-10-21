France places detained Iranian woman on prisoner exchange list

21-10-2025 | 05:09
France places detained Iranian woman on prisoner exchange list
France places detained Iranian woman on prisoner exchange list

An Iranian diplomat told the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday that Iranian student Mahdieh Esfandiari, who is being held in France, has been prepared for a prisoner exchange involving two detainees, a day after Iran said it was ready to proceed with a prisoner swap with France.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs said: “The Foreign Minister has announced that Ms. Esfandiari has been placed within the prisoner exchange framework between Iran and France. We have prepared a political and consular package that both countries must now implement.”

