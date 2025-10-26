Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor

Suspects have been arrested over the brazen jewelry heist at the Louvre, just as one of them was about to fly out of France, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.



Two men in their 30s and originally from the capital's Seine-Saint-Denis suburb - which includes some of the country's most deprived areas - were detained on Saturday evening, according to Le Parisien newspaper, which first broke the story.



They were known to French police and one of the suspects was about to fly to Algeria from Charles de Gaulle airport, the newspaper said.



There was no indication on Sunday that any of France's stolen crown jewels had been recovered.





Reuters