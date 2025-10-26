News
Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor
World News
26-10-2025 | 10:00
Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor
Suspects have been arrested over the brazen jewelry heist at the Louvre, just as one of them was about to fly out of France, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.
Two men in their 30s and originally from the capital's Seine-Saint-Denis suburb - which includes some of the country's most deprived areas - were detained on Saturday evening, according to Le Parisien newspaper, which first broke the story.
They were known to French police and one of the suspects was about to fly to Algeria from Charles de Gaulle airport, the newspaper said.
There was no indication on Sunday that any of France's stolen crown jewels had been recovered.
Reuters
World News
Suspects
Louvre
Jewel
Heist
Arrested
Paris
Prosecutor
France
Sudan's RSF says takes full control of Darfur's El-Fasher
New Japan PM says had 'candid' conversation with Trump
