President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon

14-11-2025 | 08:02
President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon
President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised Saudi Arabia’s stance toward enhancing commercial relations with Lebanon, stressing that Beirut is “awaiting the Kingdom” as a strategic partner in its path toward recovery.

Aoun said that Lebanon’s protection and long-term stability “come from its Arab surroundings,” underscoring the importance of renewed economic cooperation and deeper engagement with Riyadh.

