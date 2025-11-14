News
President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
14-11-2025 | 08:02
President Aoun says Saudi support is key to strengthening trade ties with Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised Saudi Arabia’s stance toward enhancing commercial relations with Lebanon, stressing that Beirut is “awaiting the Kingdom” as a strategic partner in its path toward recovery.
Aoun said that Lebanon’s protection and long-term stability “come from its Arab surroundings,” underscoring the importance of renewed economic cooperation and deeper engagement with Riyadh.
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Related Articles
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanese Cabinet meets under President Aoun to tackle key issues
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
Lebanon News
12:42
New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:42
New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
News Bulletin Reports
00:47
Lebanon-Saudi relations: Economic and security measures pave way for renewed engagement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-11
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
06:39
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanon News
07:58
Israeli army accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating Christian politician Elias Hasrouni
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
14:32
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
04:56
Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
