Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
Lebanon News
22-12-2025 | 08:17
Lebanon's state media says three killed in Israeli strike on vehicle near Sidon
Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon killed three people on Monday, with Israel saying it targeted Hezbollah operatives.
The state-run National News Agency said the strike on a vehicle was carried out by an Israeli drone along a road around 10 kilometers from the coastal city of Sidon and "killed three people who were inside." An Israeli military statement said the army "struck several Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Sidon."
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
NNA
Killed
Israeli
Strike
Vehicle
Sidon
