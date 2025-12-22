Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike near the southern city of Sidon killed three people on Monday, with Israel saying it targeted Hezbollah operatives.



The state-run National News Agency said the strike on a vehicle was carried out by an Israeli drone along a road around 10 kilometers from the coastal city of Sidon and "killed three people who were inside." An Israeli military statement said the army "struck several Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Sidon."





