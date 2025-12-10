MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

10-12-2025 | 05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
2min
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

MP Samy Gemayel said Lebanon is heading toward a "dead end" over the parliamentary elections, outlining two possible scenarios: either Parliament passes a law introducing six additional MPs, or the country proceeds under the current electoral law. He stressed that the second option would be illegal.

Following a meeting with French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, Gemayel criticized the recent public celebrations held by supporters of Syria's new leadership in Lebanon, saying he would have preferred that only the Lebanese flag be raised "out of respect for what Lebanon has offered the Syrian people." He added that Syrians backing the new government in Damascus should now be able to return home.

Addressing the issue of illegal weapons, Gemayel said Hezbollah "remains attached to its arms and continues to escalate against the Lebanese Army," which he argued is hindering the state's efforts to assert authority.

He noted that the Lebanese Army has approved a plan covering areas north of the Litani River, rejecting claims that the military is unable to carry out its duties there. "All parties must comply so that Israel no longer has a pretext for aggression," he said.

Gemayel urged the Lebanese state to take the initiative in cracking down on armed groups operating outside the law and to implement necessary measures to shield Lebanon from Israeli strikes.

He also argued that Hezbollah's latest statements show its weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior rather than to confront Israel. The group, he said, "does not have the capacity to face Israel, making its weapons pointless."

