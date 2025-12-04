Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Mjadel and Baraachit, South Lebanon

04-12-2025 | 08:26
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning on X on Thursday, calling on residents in parts of South Lebanon to evacuate immediately due to expected Israeli strikes.

Adraee claimed the Israeli army will “soon target Hezbollah military infrastructure across South Lebanon” in response to what he described as Hezbollah’s “prohibited attempts to rebuild its activities in the area.”

He urged residents of buildings marked in red on the attached maps — as well as neighboring structures — in the towns of Mjadel and Baraachit to leave their homes at once and move at least 300 meters away.

Adraee said that remaining in the designated areas “puts you at risk,” claiming the buildings are used by Hezbollah.
