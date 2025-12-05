News
President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options
Lebanon News
05-12-2025 | 03:46
President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options
President Joseph Aoun told U.N. Security Council representatives on Friday that Lebanon remains committed to its plan to restrict weapons to state institutions and is open to all proposals for the period following UNIFIL’s mandate.
Aoun underscored Lebanon’s determination to complete the weapons-control plan and praised international efforts to support stability.
He informed the delegation that Lebanon is ready to consider various arrangements for the post-UNIFIL phase, expressing hope that international engagement in the country will continue.
U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus welcomed the decision to appoint former Ambassador Simon Karam to head Lebanon’s delegation in the technical-military committee, calling the move a positive step in de-escalation efforts.
LBCI sources said the Security Council delegation did not present any new proposals on the post-UNIFIL phase and instead focused on hearing Lebanon’s position.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
Security Council
UNIFIL
