Macron says no country should be 'overlord' of another

19-02-2026 | 06:36
Macron says no country should be &#39;overlord&#39; of another
Macron says no country should be 'overlord' of another

French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not back an international system of "overlord to vassal," discussing policies pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump with reporters in India on Thursday.

"I do not believe in an international order that boils down to a relationship of overlord to vassal," Macron said on the sidelines of an artificial intelligence summit in New Delhi.

AFP

