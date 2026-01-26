Lebanese President Aoun praises Qatari support

Lebanon News
26-01-2026 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President Aoun praises Qatari support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese President Aoun praises Qatari support

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon values Qatar's role in helping the country overcome its current hardships, stressing the importance of continued Qatari support, during talks with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi.

According to a statement from the presidency, Aoun said new Qatari initiatives reflect the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, adding that ties between Lebanon and Qatar continue to grow stronger.

Aoun told his guest that the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its duties south of the Litani River, while Israeli attacks continue to target southern villages and towns, destroying homes and displacing residents. He said the attacks at times extend to villages in the Bekaa Valley, accusing Israel of failing to respond to repeated calls to abide by the November 2024 ceasefire agreement and to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The president said these violations prevent the return of security and stability to South Lebanon. He added that contacts are ongoing ahead of the next meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, expected next month, to reach practical results that would accelerate the restoration of stability, Israel's withdrawal, the return of detainees, and the deployment of the Lebanese Army up to the internationally recognized borders.

Aoun also stressed that international pressure on Israel is necessary to facilitate the work of the monitoring mechanism and ensure the full implementation of Resolution 1701 in all its aspects. He underlined that the Lebanese army needs additional equipment, vehicles, and resources to carry out the tasks assigned to it.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Qatar

Support

LBCI Next
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

President Aoun hails strong Lebanese-Iraqi ties as Baghdad reaffirms support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-01

President Aoun praises security coordination after calm New Year’s Eve

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake recorded in Lebanon's Bekaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-23

UN rights chief urges Iran to 'end brutal repression'

LBCI
World News
02:11

Eleven dead in armed attack at soccer field in central Mexico

LBCI
World News
09:35

EU says WhatsApp to face stricter content rules

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Netanyahu to brief opposition leader amid questions over timing of potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:20

Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More