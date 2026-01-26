Lebanese President Aoun praises Qatari support

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon values Qatar's role in helping the country overcome its current hardships, stressing the importance of continued Qatari support, during talks with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi.



According to a statement from the presidency, Aoun said new Qatari initiatives reflect the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, adding that ties between Lebanon and Qatar continue to grow stronger.



Aoun told his guest that the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its duties south of the Litani River, while Israeli attacks continue to target southern villages and towns, destroying homes and displacing residents. He said the attacks at times extend to villages in the Bekaa Valley, accusing Israel of failing to respond to repeated calls to abide by the November 2024 ceasefire agreement and to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



The president said these violations prevent the return of security and stability to South Lebanon. He added that contacts are ongoing ahead of the next meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, expected next month, to reach practical results that would accelerate the restoration of stability, Israel's withdrawal, the return of detainees, and the deployment of the Lebanese Army up to the internationally recognized borders.



Aoun also stressed that international pressure on Israel is necessary to facilitate the work of the monitoring mechanism and ensure the full implementation of Resolution 1701 in all its aspects. He underlined that the Lebanese army needs additional equipment, vehicles, and resources to carry out the tasks assigned to it.