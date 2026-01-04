Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

Lebanon News
04-01-2026 | 07:39
High views
Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions
Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

Units of the Lebanese Army, backed by patrols from the military intelligence directorate, carried out exceptional security measures across the country, including raids, patrols, and checkpoints, the army said.

The operations led to the arrest of nine Lebanese citizens and 35 Syrians in the districts of Akkar, Tripoli, Batroun, Baalbek, and Hermel. Those detained are suspected of involvement in a range of offenses, including gunfire incidents, illegal possession of weapons, drug use, human smuggling, and residing in the country unlawfully.

The army said it also seized quantities of weapons, ammunition, drugs, and military equipment during the operations.

All confiscated items were handed over to the competent authorities, and investigations with the detainees have begun under judicial supervision.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Security

Raids

Arrests

