Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies

World News
21-02-2026 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's trade tariffs shows that it is good to have counterweights to power and the rule of law in democracies.

"It is not bad to have a Supreme Court and, therefore, the rule of law," he said at the annual agricultural salon in Paris, in response to a question about Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under an economic emergency law were illegal.

"It is good to have power and counterweights to power in democracies," Macron said.

He added that France would consider the consequences of Trump's new 10% global tariff and adapt and the country wants to continue to export its products, including agricultural, luxury, fashion and aeronautical goods.

He said that a calm mindset was needed and that the fairest rule was "reciprocity" and not to "be subjected to unilateral decisions."



Reuters 
 

World News

Macron

France

US

Supreme Court

Tariff

Democracies

Trump

LBCI Next
At least 38 killed in armed attack in north-west Nigeria
Trump announces new 10 percent global tariff
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump

LBCI
World News
2026-01-20

France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron

LBCI
World News
11:17

Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15%

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-17

Bou Saab says it is not possible to pass a new electoral law without political consensus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:17

Trump announces hike in US global tariff rate from 10 to 15%

LBCI
World News
09:11

Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus

LBCI
World News
07:56

North Korea's Kim reviews country's progress at key party congress

LBCI
World News
07:30

At least 38 killed in armed attack in north-west Nigeria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-28

Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Arab states criticize Israel as it expands powers in occupied West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More