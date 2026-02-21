News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies
World News
21-02-2026 | 06:07
2
min
Macron says US Supreme Court tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's trade tariffs shows that it is good to have counterweights to power and the rule of law in democracies.
"It is not bad to have a Supreme Court and, therefore, the rule of law," he said at the annual agricultural salon in Paris, in response to a question about Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under an economic emergency law were illegal.
"It is good to have power and counterweights to power in democracies," Macron said.
He added that France would consider the consequences of Trump's new 10% global tariff and adapt and the country wants to continue to export its products, including agricultural, luxury, fashion and aeronautical goods.
He said that a calm mindset was needed and that the fairest rule was "reciprocity" and not to "be subjected to unilateral decisions."
Reuters
World News
Macron
France
US
Supreme Court
Tariff
Democracies
Trump
