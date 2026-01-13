Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh

The Beirut indictment chamber has issued a formal indictment against former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh in the long-running case related to the central bank’s "consulting account,' ordering his arrest on charges that include illicit enrichment and multiple financial crimes.



The Beirut indictment chamber issued the indictment presided over by Judge Kamal Nassar, with judges Marie-Christine Eid and Roland Chartouni serving as members.



Salameh is accused of felony violations under articles 459, 460, 454, and 638 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which cover offenses related to embezzlement, misuse of public funds, and illicit enrichment. The court ruled that Salameh is in a state of illegal enrichment and issued an arrest warrant against him.



The decision also implicates lawyers Marwan Issa Khoury and Michel Toueni, who are being prosecuted in connection with the same case.