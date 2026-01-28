South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery

World News
28-01-2026 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison in a high-profile corruption case.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled Kim had accepted luxury gifts from the Unification Church, a controversial religious movement derived from Christian teachings.

She accepted lavish bribes, including a designer handbag and necklace, in return for political favours, the court found.

"The defendant misused her position as a means to seek profit," the court said, as quoted by the Korean news agency Yonhap.

Reuters

World News

Korea

court

sentences

former

first

bribery

LBCI Next
Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-11

Turkish prosecutor seeks 2,000-year jail term for Istanbul mayor Imamoglu in graft case

LBCI
World News
2026-01-13

South Korea court to give verdict in former president's martial law case on February 19: Yonhap

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

South Korea's Lee asks China's Xi for help engaging North Korea

LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

Ten people convicted for online harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:40

Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran

LBCI
World News
01:21

Gold tops $5,200 for the first time

LBCI
World News
11:11

Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23

Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More