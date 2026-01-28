South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison in a high-profile corruption case.



The Seoul Central District Court ruled Kim had accepted luxury gifts from the Unification Church, a controversial religious movement derived from Christian teachings.



She accepted lavish bribes, including a designer handbag and necklace, in return for political favours, the court found.



"The defendant misused her position as a means to seek profit," the court said, as quoted by the Korean news agency Yonhap.



Reuters