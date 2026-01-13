UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported

13-01-2026 | 11:37
UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported
0min
UNIFIL: Mortar shells hit UN site in South Lebanon, no injuries reported

UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon announced that “two mortar shells, possibly illuminating rounds, hit the helicopter landing zone and the main gate of a United Nations site southwest of Yaroun” late Monday night.

Peacekeepers immediately moved to shelters to ensure their safety.

In a statement, UNIFIL said, “Fortunately, no one was injured, and UNIFIL has sent a request to the Israeli army to ceasefire.”

The mission also reminded the Israeli army of its duty to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to halt attacks that endanger them and their positions.

UNIFIL emphasized that any actions putting peacekeepers at risk constitute serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and undermine stability.

Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos
US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists
