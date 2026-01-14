Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

Lebanon News
14-01-2026 | 10:28
High views
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
2min
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said relations between Jordan and Lebanon are longstanding, following talks with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

Speaking after the meeting, Salam said discussions were constructive and covered cooperation in transport, investment, education, health, media, the digital economy, and security.

Salam said the two sides agreed to continue coordination and ensure the practical implementation of what was agreed, noting that a large number of memorandums of understanding were signed.

He described Hassan’s visit as a real opportunity to redirect policy toward rebuilding the Lebanese state.

For his part, Hassan called for consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the goal remains achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

He said the two countries signed 21 agreements covering various fields of cooperation and agreed to maintain close communication and coordination to explore future areas of partnership.

Hassan added that Lebanon is capable of reclaiming its role in the region, stressing that Jordan will continue to stand firmly by Lebanon.

